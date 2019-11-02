Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 223.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,696. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.