Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $243,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 77.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $7.47 on Friday, reaching $469.17. 431,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $487.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.49.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

