Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.03 and a 52 week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.