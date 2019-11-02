Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 94,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $60.37. 9,594,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,323,378. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.