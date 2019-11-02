LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Up 7.3% in October

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIQT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. LiqTech International has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

