Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $103,170.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.02032342 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000385 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 649,007,582 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

