Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Loews worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Loews by 2.6% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 28,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 2.2% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 157,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 6.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. grew its holdings in Loews by 13.5% in the second quarter. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. now owns 117,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Loews by 2.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,382,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,391 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

NYSE L opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

