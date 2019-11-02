LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

LONZA GRP AG/ADR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 12,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,685. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

