Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.87. 2,219,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,810 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,356 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,170,240 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after buying an additional 145,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,715 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,946,000 after buying an additional 155,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $43,815,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 45.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,107 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.