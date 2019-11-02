Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Argus raised their price objective on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

ATO opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.16.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

