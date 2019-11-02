Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of CAH opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

