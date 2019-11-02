Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 5.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHGE. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,000 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $394,123.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.