Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXT. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

