Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 6,100 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,139,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,195,741 shares of company stock valued at $50,777,960. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

