Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 228.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 393,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,888 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

