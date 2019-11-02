Lowell A. Seifter Sells 4,131 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,332.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 27.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 316.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 115,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NBTB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.