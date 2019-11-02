LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.52.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. 1,543,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,578,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,665.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.