LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.52.

Shares of LPLA traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,958. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,751.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,566.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,578,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,803,000 after purchasing an additional 838,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 271.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,546 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,512,000 after purchasing an additional 164,006 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 104.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 162,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 515,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,935 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

