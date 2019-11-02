LRM Coin One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (LRM)

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One LRM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Escodex. During the last week, LRM Coin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. LRM Coin has a market cap of $1,476.00 and $2.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LRM Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00217418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01405541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029633 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00119124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LRM Coin

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin. LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Escodex, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LRM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LRM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LRM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.