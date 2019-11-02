Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe Sells 41,643 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,888.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 372,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners set a $71.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

