LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $87.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

