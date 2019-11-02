LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $42.98. 7,495,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737,152. LYFT has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03.

Get LYFT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Wedbush upgraded shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on shares of LYFT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $3,647,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,302.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,420.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.