M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $116.66

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and traded as high as $121.00. M Winkworth shares last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 76 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and a P/E ratio of 13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

M Winkworth Company Profile (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

