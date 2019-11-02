Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Mack Cali Realty updated its FY19 guidance to $1.59-1.64 EPS.

Mack Cali Realty stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 645,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,061. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.06. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

CLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

