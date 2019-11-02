Macmahon (ASX:MAH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.22. Macmahon shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 6,587,339 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $463.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.20.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Macmahon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Macmahon Company Profile (ASX:MAH)

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

