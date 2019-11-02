Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magellan Health by 160.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 308,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. Omni Partners LLP grew its position in Magellan Health by 119.3% during the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 208.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 132,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Health by 1,448.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119,551 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.87.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

