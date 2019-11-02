Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,453. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $439.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 229,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $3,047,343.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $44,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,029,221. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

