MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Conduent were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 1,014.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 342.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth about $50,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,076,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $19,781,110.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,941,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $12,753,033.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

NYSE:CNDT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 1,765,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.83. Conduent Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 35.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. Conduent’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

