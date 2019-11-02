Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Receives $6.58 Average PT from Analysts

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TUSK shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 462,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUSK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.74. 296,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,555. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.69. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Mammoth Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

