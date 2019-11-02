ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) EVP Sells $202,259.96 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) EVP Mara E. Swan sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $202,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MAN stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $97.96.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 259,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,521 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

