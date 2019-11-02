Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $86.43 and last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 14400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mantech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $2,204,659.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,162.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $603,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at $536,206.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

