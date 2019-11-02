Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MFI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of TSE MFI traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,672. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 36.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$22.42 and a one year high of C$35.81.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Deborah Keenan Simpson sold 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total value of C$1,055,442.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,423,091.03.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

