Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE MFI traded up C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.81. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$22.42 and a 12 month high of C$35.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Deborah Keenan Simpson sold 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total value of C$1,055,442.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,423,091.03.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

