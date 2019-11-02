Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 143,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,073.67.

Shares of MKL traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,173.86. 35,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,108.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.77. Markel has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total transaction of $3,284,098.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,132 shares in the company, valued at $109,060,960.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total value of $1,524,827.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at $110,726,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $9,393,825. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Markel by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

