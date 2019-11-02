Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.16%.

NASDAQ MRLN traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $297.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRLN. ValuEngine raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.