Masco Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NYSE:MAS opened at $46.66 on Friday. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

