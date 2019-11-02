MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $69.34 and last traded at $68.46, with a volume of 2296077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. MasTec’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,440. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $5,236,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $6,694,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 170.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.34.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

