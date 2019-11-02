Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 million.

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $20.14. 66,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,820. Materialise has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.71 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

