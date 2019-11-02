Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

MTLS opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 287.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Materialise has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,632,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 5,525.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,032 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 10,399.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,105 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 395,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 57,804 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 1.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,513,000 after acquiring an additional 43,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

