Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $193.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

