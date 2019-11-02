Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 11,667 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,078,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 762,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,101,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

