Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 2,697,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,122. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.