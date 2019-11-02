Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 2,901 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,775,000 after buying an additional 1,012,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,844,000 after purchasing an additional 572,088 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 496.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 557,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 464,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $39,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $34,132,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.53. The company had a trading volume of 378,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,528. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.69.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.90.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,443. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

