MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of MEDNAX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

MD traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,588,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,255. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Fernandez bought 122,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $2,613,432.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,648.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

