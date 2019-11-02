Medpace Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

