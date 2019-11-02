Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 387,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,302 shares of company stock worth $11,598,173. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

MDT stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

