MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Shares Down 9.1%

MedX Health Corp. (CVE:MDX) was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 106,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 118,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.40.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.26 million for the quarter.

About MedX Health (CVE:MDX)

MedX Health Corp., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers SIMSYS-MoleMate, a skin imaging system for the non-invasive skin screening of moles and lesions.

