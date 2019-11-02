MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 529,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Christine Anna White acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 511.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 344,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 440,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 176,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 543,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

MEIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 186,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,070. The company has a market cap of $128.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.58.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.61% and a negative net margin of 819.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

