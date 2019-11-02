Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. CLSA set a $26.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

