Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MNLO opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.13. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

